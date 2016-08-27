Shikhar Dhawan has been left out of the Indian playing eleven and Lokesh Rahul will open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl in the first of the two Twenty20 Internationals against the West Indies here on Saturday.

Shikhar Dhawan has been left out of the Indian playing eleven and Lokesh Rahul will open the batting with Rohit Sharma.

For the West Indies, Chris Gayle will miss the match as he is injured. Test captain Jason Holder has also been left out.

The Teams:

India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wk; capt), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Stuart Binny, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

West Indies: Carlos Brathwaite (capt), Johnson Charles, Andre Fletcher (wk), Evin Lewis, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Kieron Pollard, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Sunil Narine, Samuel Badree.