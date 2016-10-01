India were all out for 316 in their first innings in the second cricket Test against New Zealand at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.

Cheteshwar Pujara (87) top-scored for India while Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 54.

Brief Scores:

India 1st innings: 316 all out in 104.5 overs.

(Cheteshwar Puajra 87, Ajinkya Rahane 77; Wriddhiman Saha 54 not out; Matt Henry 3/46, Trent Boult 2/46).

