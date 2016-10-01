India were all out for 316 in their first innings in the second cricket Test against New Zealand at Eden Gardens, here on Saturday.
Cheteshwar Pujara (87) top-scored for India while Wriddhiman Saha remained unbeaten on 54.
Brief Scores:
India 1st innings: 316 all out in 104.5 overs.
(Cheteshwar Puajra 87, Ajinkya Rahane 77; Wriddhiman Saha 54 not out; Matt Henry 3/46, Trent Boult 2/46).
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.