TOPICS

cricket

Test cricket

Kohli said India would not adopt a pre-determined approach in the second Test starting at the Eden Gardens.

Captain Virat Kohli said India would not adopt a pre-determined approach in the second Test starting at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Here are the excerpts from his interaction with the media on the eve of the match:

Injury concerns: Jayant (Yadav) is not there as cover…We have three quicks already. We thought of adding another off-spinner because they have five left-handers in their line-up. This will help at some stage when we plan to play three spinners. Maybe two off-spinners could play together.

On Jadeja: What I think is that he used to think too much about Test cricket being too difficult and him having to play differently. He has a different way of playing cricket which we feel he shouldn’t change. Obviously, he will gain experience.

New Zealand batsmen’s approach: Our focus will be to execute our skills as well as we can. In the first game they had some good partnerships… We’re not pre-planning for any approach. We feel that we are skilled enough to tackle any plans they come up with.

On regaining the No. 1 rank: I don’t get motivated by records… my goal is to play cricket at a certain level and maintain it.

Own form: I don’t really think about these things. You prepare well, but the result is not in your hands.

On Ashwin and the pitch: Ashwin is absolutely fine. The pitch looks good…the pitch is what we see in Kolkata more often than not. It’s generally a very good batting wicket. We are expecting the same.

New Zealand batsman Tom Latham said:

Injury or health issues: Kane Williamson is a little bit ‘crook’ today. Hopefully he’ll be fine to go tomorrow. Nothing too major, he is just resting up and getting right for tomorrow.

Team’s approach: Nothing really changes too much [from Kanpur]… we weren’t too far away in the first Test. We just need to do things a little bit longer.

The Ashwin-Jadeja combination: They are world-class bowlers and they bowl a lot of overs in these conditions. If we can keep making those good decisions for longer, hopefully we can put up a good score, or if we are chasing in the last innings we can chase [the total] down.”

RELATED NEWS

Eden misses Dalmiya and Probir MukherjeeSeptember 30, 2016

Chiming in a new traditionSeptember 30, 2016

India looks to continue love affair with Eden GardensSeptember 30, 2016

Massive win makes it a memorable 500th for IndiaSeptember 27, 2016

The ‘first advantage’ is vital, says KohliSeptember 27, 2016

‘To see Pujara bat that way was a revelation’September 27, 2016

‘Ashwin is among the top impact players in the world’September 27, 2016

Dusty Kanpur shines with India’s victory in 500th TestSeptember 27, 2016

Ashwin's six-wicket haul gives India a massive win in its 500th TestSeptember 26, 2016

Ashwin is fastest Indian to 200 wickets in TestsSeptember 25, 2016

‘Not a bad one for No. 200’September 25, 2016

India close in on big win in historic 500th Test September 25, 2016

Jadeja, Ashwin bowl India back into contentionSeptember 25, 2016

Jadeja, Ashwin spin out KiwisSeptember 24, 2016

We lost wickets in clumps, says WatlingSeptember 25, 2016

We have to keep fighting: JurgensenSeptember 25, 2016

With India six wickets away, New Zealand on the brinkSeptember 25, 2016

Having control and sustained pressure is the key: WilliamsonSeptember 27, 2016

India a win away from reclaiming No. 1 Test rankingSeptember 27, 2016

More In: Cricket | Sport
MORE FROM SPORTSTARLIVE
In the second Test at Eden Gardens, India will hope to continue its dominance over New Zealand in the series.

No. 1 rank beckons India at Eden Gardens
V.V.S. Laxman...

Laxman: Money, fame not the right reasons to play cricket
Gautam Gambhir (left) and Virat Kohli share a laugh at the Eden Gardens ahead of the second Test between India and New Zealand.

Kohli doesn't rule out Gambhir at Eden
Virat Kohli said that blaming the umpire for making a mistake is not logical when India itself had decided not to use DRS.

Kohli: 'We look forward to DRS introduction in future'
More »
go back to thehindu.com