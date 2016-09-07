Board wanted to cite potential ICC action against government interference in review petition

At its wit’s end following the Supreme Court order that validated virtually all of the Justice Lodha Committee recommendations for reform, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) approached the International Cricket Council (ICC).

It wanted world cricket’s governing body to serve it a caveat, warning of action against government interference.

The BCCI believes that the nomination of a Comptroller and Auditor General of India councillor in the Apex Council and a representative of the State Accountant General’s office in the Apex Council of a member is tantamount to government interference.

It wanted to incorporate and highlight potential ICC action in the review petition it filed in the Supreme Court in August.

Five months ago, the ICC suspended the Cricket Association of Nepal (CAN) for breach of Article 2.9 of the ICC’s Articles of Association that prohibits government interference and requires free and fair elections.

Last year the ICC warned Sri Lanka Cricket when the government there appointed an interim committee to run cricket.

ICC’s article 2.9 says that “where a government interferes in the administration of cricket by a Member, including but not limited to interference in operational matters, the selection and management of teams, the appointment of coaches or support personnel, the Executive Board shall have the power to suspend or refuse to recognise that Member.”

Once suspended from membership, a country does not receive any funding from the ICC.

Officials close to this development in the ICC said that the BCCI was told in no uncertain terms that it would not do anything of its volition and that the ICC would respond only if it receives a complaint from any of its 105 full, associate or affiliate members or a member unit of the BCCI.

The BCCI felt that a letter from the ICC citing article 2.9 would have helped it, but the ICC did not accede to the request.