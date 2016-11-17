The Indian team brooked no resistance from the West Indies. PHOTO: CH. VIJAYA BHASKAR

Veda shines with the bat, Rajeshwari with the ball.

Kycia Knight’s (55, 94b, 5x4) ill-timed reverse sweep proved detrimental both for her and her team as India beat West Indies by 15 runs in the final ODI here on Wednesday.

With 27 required off 20 balls, Kycia’s risky stroke triggered a slump. Four wickets fell for the addition of just 11 runs.

Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (four for 34) was the pick of the Indian bowlers. The Indian women also fielded brilliantly and executed three runs outs.

Earlier India, put in, made 199 for six in the 50 overs.

The highlight of the day was a stroke-filled 71 (79b, 10x4) by Veda Krishnamurthy, who stitched a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket with debutant Devika Vaidya.

Veda looked for scoring opportunities right from the word go and seldom hesitated to step down the wicket to the spinners. She took advantage of a reprieve offered by Anisa Mohammad, who dropped a sharp chance at short covers.

Devika, who was dropped by Stafanie Taylor, regained her rhythm quickly to play a couple of attractive strokes.

The teams will now play a three-match T-20 series which begins here on Friday.

The scores:

India: Smriti Mandhana c Stafanie b Deandra 5, Deepti Sharma c Afy b Anisa 23, Mithali Raj c Anisa b Chedean 15, Harmanpreet Kaur lbw b Stafanie 19, Veda Krishnamurthy b Chedean 71, Devika Vaidya (not out) 32, Jhulan Goswami b Shekera 18, Sushma Verma (not out) 4; Extras (b-5, w-6, nb-1): 12; Total (for six wickets in 50 overs): 199.

Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-36, 3-52, 4-103, 5-160, 6-189.

West Indies bowling: Shekera Selman 10-2-39-1, Deandra Dottin 9-0-43-1, Chedean Nation 7-2-21-2, Anisa Mohammad 8-0-27-1, Afy Fletcher 4-0-10-0, Hayley Matthews 8-0-36-0, Stafanie Taylor 4-0-10-1.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews lbw b Rajeshwari 44, Shaquana Qunityne lbw b Deepti 18, Kycia Knight b Rajeshwari 55, Stafanie Taylor c Sushma b Harmanpreet 14, Deandra Dottin c Jhulan b Devika 14, Merissa Aguilleira (run out) 22, Britney Hooper b Rajeshwari 2, Chedean Nation (run out) 5, Afy Fletcher (run out) 2, Anisa Mohammad b Rajeshwari 3, Shakera Selman (not out) 0; Extras (w-4, lb-1): 5; Total (in 49.1 overs): 184.

Fall of wickets: 1-49, 2-69, 3-96, 4-120, 5-166, 6-173, 7-174, 8-179, 9-183.

India bowling: Jhulan Goswami 7-1-38-0, Sukanya Parida 5-1-14-0, Ekta Bisht 10-2-34-0, Deepti Sharma 9.1-0-27-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-1-34-4, Harmanpreet Kaur 4-0-16-1, Devika Vaidya 4-0-20-1.

Toss: West Indies.

India won by 15 runs.