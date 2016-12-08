Money is the root of all evil, even in cricket

more-in

Money is the root of all evil. Sadly, this holds true to the beautiful game of cricket as well. With the advent of the Indian Premier League, the values of the game are tossed out of the window. The incidents reported are a stark contrast to what this gentleman’s game stands for – fair play.

The intention of IPL was to build a model similar to Packer and make Indian players rich – by using the game to get businessmen involved. Little did the BCCI know that this would be the beginning of crass commercialisation!

The money that enhances the bank balance of a player brings a distinct change in his approach and attitude. A young player does not chase after his dream by playing for the club, corporate and State important to him.

It is not mandatory to take one step at a time. He can leap and enjoy the status of a celebrity by performing well at the IPL. This has resulted in a drastic change in the behaviour patterns of youngsters who are now victims of this new age ‘star status syndrome’.

The Sanju saga

The Sanju Samson saga is a case study of this syndrome. This talented boy was the darling of Kerala cricket. When he attended the KKR trials in 2009 at the age of 14, he made a lasting impression on everyone. He received all the love and adoration.

But post his selection for the IPL team, his change in approach has been observed by those close to him. He has just not been receptive to the requirements of the team. For the past two years he has not been himself and coaches have struggled to control him.

His brilliant performances are often followed by a lull. This year, he scored a hundred in the opening match but failed in others. He was alleged to have been different in the dressing room too.

Sanju Samson is not the only player who is affected by a ‘celebrity syndrome’. There are many. To them, IPL is the goal of life. Some of them just play the number of matches required to be eligible for the auction of the IPL. Throughout the year, they prefer to be with the physio but come IPL, and they are as fit as Jonty Rhodes!

Former national swimming champion Mugdha Bavare, a counselling psychologist who is attached to the Mumbai Cricket Association with an experience of handling the 19 to 22 age group and Ranji players says, “This is a crucial age group which is in a hurry to perform consistently forgetting the fact that to perform you have to cover all the factors and stay in present.

“They are far too ambitious to realise that cricket is primarily a mental game and has a high degree of pressure involved. Then, there is fierce competition and that’s killing them when they start failing. With no jobs available for cricketers, pressure is mounting on them. Some of my boys had problems but now they are doing exceedingly well. They follow a pattern.”

There is a school of thought to which some former Indian international players believe in: “There is a need to understand such kids and mentor them. What we consider as indiscipline, is actually an act of frustration for not performing specially post-playing for India-A. Sanju hasn’t been performing and that must be a worry for him because he is playing for India-A. That’s just a step away from playing for the country! We need more mentors and fewer coaches who ‘discipline’ the boys.”

This is very true. The coaches can destroy the confidence of teenagers. They abuse their power and at times, even get physical. Their behaviour plays a major role and has a lasting impact on players at an impressionable age.

Cricket is a very competitive sport. In order to sustain, being mentally fit and emotionally stable is as important as talent and physical fitness. Most match-winners are temperamental. They need emotional guidance to remain in their top form.

Therefore, it’s time each association has a mentor for junior cricket. This cannot be the role of a coach. They are not trained for that.

A mentor needs to understand the psyche of the player. He needs to be the person the player trusts and with whom he can express his pent-up feelings. He should address all the factors affecting the young player’s performance. A mentor should work with the parents in tandem as the player spends most hours with his family.

The match referee can also play a vital role to curb the increasing abuse of coaches. If he observes any misbehaviour, it should be reported to the BCCI. He can either be sacked or banned for a certain period. Sadly, by turning a blind eye, we are only allowing personnel with power wreck a young man’s self-respect and morale.

Cricket is not just a sport. It is a way of life for children. Seniors have no right to destroy it.