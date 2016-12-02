The Jump to Glory

Rio Paralympic high jump gold medal winner T. Mariappan talks about his tough path to success.

When T. Mariappan cracked the 1.89m mark to win the gold at the Rio Paralympics high jump T-42 event, entire country rejoiced but it was business as usual for him and his coach Satyanarayana. “My target was to smash the world record of 1.92m. I am on it and will achieve it soon,” says Mariappan.

He also became the first Indian to win the yellow medal at the Paralympic event, bettering the performance of compatriot Girisha Hosanagara Nagarajegowda, the London Paralympics silver medal winner in the same event. Incidentally, Girisha was also groomed by Satyanarayana.

Hailing from Periyavadagampatti, near Salem, Mariappan took to the sport quite late, but did not require much time to get into the groove. At the age of five, a brutal road accident changed his life. His right leg was crushed and he was left with permanent disability. Just when everybody thought Mariappan had resigned to his fate, he transformed his handicap into success. He was in VIII Standard when he saw his friends training for a divisional athletics event. There were many takers for other disciplines, but very few for high jump. “No one encouraged me either. I spent hours on the ground and perfected the art of jumping in my own way,” he says.

Mariappan’s mother Saroja stood behind him in all his endeavours even though his large impoverished family was burdened with sufferings. His mother never allowed him and he never felt challenged.

“I played in the neighbourhood, went swimming with friends, plucked mangoes from trees,” he laughs. Knowingly or unknowingly this continuous physical activity toned his muscles. “For any high jumper abdomen muscle strength is important. Even before he came to me, he was strong and was already doing well. What I did was to just shape his skills and improve his performance,” says Satynarayana.

Mariappan competed with able bodied students and won medals in several divisional and State events. Though he qualified for the nationals, the organisers refused him entry and suggested him to compete in paralympic events. He was put off initially but later gathered courage and participated in the 2012 national athletic event for physically challenged in Bangalore and won the gold. Next year in the same event he cleared the height of 1.79m easily. It immediately caught the attention of the organisers and coach Satynarayana. “Mariappan cleared with relative ease and brushed aside Girisha’s record of 1.74m. Then I thought this guy would go places if properly groomed and I took him into my academy in Bangalore,” says Satyanarayana.

Initially, Mariappan practised his jump using scissors technique but under Satyanarayana’s training, he started practising fosbury flop (back flip) and that yielded good results. “My first job was to ensure good food and training facilities. I bought him good spike shoes and housed him near the stadium,” says Satyanarayana.

Though Mariappan uses left leg predominantly for his run before the jump, the main thrust comes from the big toe. “Most of the training was concentrated towards strengthening that big toe and it paid rich dividends,” says the coach.

The medal fetched not only fame and glory but also Rs.2 crore cash award from the Tamil Nadu Government. “I will work hard to bring a hospital to my native town and will help aspiring athletes who dream of making it big in international sports,” says Mariappan, who also wishes for a ground with synthetic track facilities.