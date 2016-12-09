Handloom for IFFK

It’s not only the jute and bamboo décor of the festival office and the khadi cotton bags for delegates with which the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) is going environment friendly this year. The uniforms for the volunteers have been given a handloom makeover too. City-based handloom store, Weavers Village, has designed trendy waistcoats for all the young volunteers of IFFK, under its brand Bodha.

“In keeping with the environment-friendly theme, all the waistcoats are made of khadi and the buttons are made of coconut shells. They are light-weight and easy to wear,” says designer Sreeremya Sambath, who runs the brand, along with entreprenuer Sobha Aswin. They’ve designed three types of waistcoats - blue for anchors, beige for theatre volunteers and green for those handling hospitality, each in different patterns and styles, for both men and women. All of them are prominently stamped with the iconic shadow puppet logo of IFFK on the front and the back.

“Our aim was to showcase the different colours that can be worn in khadi,” says Sreeremya.