An image of Google Pixel and its larger sibling Pixel XL, leaked by British smartphone retailer Carphone Warehouse. — Photo: Google

At the event on Tuesday, the tech behemoth is likely to unveil its new Nougat 7.1 and smartphone

Apple made waves with its iPhone 7, no matter its premium pricing. Well, now it might be Google's turn to reap the mobile tech demand. With its new homebred range of smartphones, Pixel.

In collaboration with HTC, which is developing the hardware, Google has been dropping hints about Pixel, its replacement for the outgrown Nexus series. On Tuesday, it is expected to finally unveil its latest Android 7.1 Nougat OS as well as the smartphone. This was confirmed by the photos and information leaked by UK-based smartphone retailer Carphone Warehouse on Monday.

Competing with the iPhone means your product had better be cutting-edge. And Google Pixel, a mobile offshoot of the Chromebook Pixel and the Pixel C Android Tablet, boasts all the necessary specs.

Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB RAM, amoled screens, fingerprint scanners, 12MP-8MP camera with optical image stablisation, 1080P and quad-HD displays, Pixel — along with its larger sibling, Pixel XL — will come with a 5-inch- and 5.5-inch-screen versions.

[Update: White model too] Google Pixel and Pixel XL press shots leaked https://t.co/mY6us2Dom0 pic.twitter.com/VcA4UXwxRc — Android Police (@AndroidPolice) October 2, 2016

And all you charge-starved busybodies, guess what; it'll come with a battery that can go 7 hours with 15 minutes at the socket.

With the Nexus, Google had a bit of an aggressive pricing policy. But since Pixel is state-of-the-art, the devices will reportedly be priced starting at $649.

Google with the big-billboard tease of the new Pixel (Nexus) phone... pic.twitter.com/t3NN9fwZfw — Joanna Stern (@JoannaStern) October 2, 2016

We will have to wait till the Tuesday event to see how much of the Carphone Warehouse leak is true to the book.