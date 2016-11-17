Micro-blogging website Twitter has launched Android TV app allowing users to stream National Football League (NFL) and other live videos available on its platform.

“Users can also watch a feed of curated tweets and a live broadcast side-by-side, and there is no need to log in or even have a Twitter account to access live streams through the app,” entertainment website Variety reported on Thursday.

Earlier this year, Twitter launched a new version of its app for digital media players — Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and for Microsoft’s video game console Xbox One — allowing users to see live streaming video available on Twitter.

Twitter’s Apple TV app has a unique feature that allows users to watch live video and Tweeted video clips, side by side.