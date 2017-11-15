Google Pixel 2 XL now available in India

more-in

Google made its flagship smartphone “Pixel 2 XL” available in India today in two variants - 64GB model for ₹ 73,000 and 128GB variant for ₹ 82,000.

The devices will be available in two colours (Just Black, Black and White) online on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

Running on Android Oreo, Pixel 2 XL comes with a full screen, 6-inch QHD+ 18:9 display with 3D Corning Gorilla Glass 5, 4GB RAM and houses Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core processor.

The device has a 12MP rear camera, 8MP front camera and a 3,520mAh battery.

The rear shooter has been upgraded with a brighter f/1.8 aperture and optical stabilisation (OIS), as well as electronic stabilisation, resulting in detailed images with crisp colour reproduction and accurate tones.

The phone uses an aluminium unibody with a hybrid coating, and is IP67 water and dust resistant.

Apart from unlocking the device in a snap, the fingerprint sensor on Pixel 2 XL can also be used to access the notification panel with a swipe down.

Pixel 2 XL also includes Google Lens that uses machine learning (ML) capabilities to recognise places, objects and streets, etc, from the clicked images to give more information about them.

Pixel 2 XL comes with Google Assistant that, in the coming weeks, will also be able to help with your daily routines.