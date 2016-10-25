For running enthusiasts, the water-resistant Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in India on October 28, Apple and Nike announced on Monday.

Apple Watch Nike+ will be available in 38 mm at Rs. 32,900 and 42mm at Rs. 34,900 from Nike.com, select Nike retail stores, select Apple Authorised Resellers and select specialty stores.

“The response so far has been incredible and we’re thrilled to get Apple Watch Nike+ onto customers’ wrists starting Friday (October 28),” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Apple Watch Nike+ features built-in GPS to track users’ pace, distance and route — even if they don’t have iPhone with them.

Apple Watch Nike+ is water resistant (50 meters). Training data including pace, distance and heart rate are available at a glance and through shared run summaries.

It has the new Nike+ Run Club app that comes with guidance from the world’s best coaches and athletes and coaching plans that adapt to users’ schedule and progress.

“Apple Watch Nike+ with Nike+ Run Club app combine to deliver a powerful device with a simple running solution for all athletes and is another example of Nike’s commitment to bringing innovative products to the market,” said Trevor Edwards, president, Nike Brand.

The device will come in colour combinations including black/volt, black/cool gray, flat silver/white and flat silver/volt.