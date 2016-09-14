Scientists have developed a new technology that can read brain signals, allowing monkeys to type out English passages — an advance that may help people with movement disabilities easily communicate with others.

Earlier versions of the technology have already been tested successfully in people with paralysis, but the typing was slow and imprecise.

“Our results demonstrate that this interface may have great promise for use in people. It enables a typing rate sufficient for a meaningful conversation,” said postdoctoral fellow Paul Nuyujukian at Stanford University.

The technology, developed by researchers, including Stanford scientist Krishna Shenoy, directly reads brain signals to drive a cursor moving over a keyboard and allowed monkeys to transcribe passages at a rate of up to 12 words per minute.