PSLV-C 37 scheduled for launch on January 27

The next PSLV-C37 that will put into orbit a record number of 83 satellites is being scheduled for launch on January 27, said PSLV project director B Jayakumar.

Sharing the dais with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director K Sivan who came here to receive the 100th nozzle for a PSLV rocket from city based Resins and Allied Productions Mr Jayakumar said that six PSLVs had been launched in 2016.

Mr Sivan said that ISRO was planning to launch 12 to 18 PSLVs in a year. He said the 100th nozzle that was custom-built by Vijayawada based industry Resins and Allied Products (RAP) would be used in the historic PSLV that would launch a record 83 satellites. He said there was demand from foreign countries to send their satellites on PSLV rockets because they were launched as per schedule and were reliable.