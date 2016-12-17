Science

PSLV-C 37 scheduled for launch on January 27

PSLV project director B Jayakumar.   | Photo Credit: V. Ganesan

more-in

The next PSLV-C37 that will put into orbit a record number of 83 satellites is being scheduled for launch on January 27, said PSLV project director B Jayakumar.

Sharing the dais with Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre director K Sivan who came here to receive the 100th nozzle for a PSLV rocket from city based Resins and Allied Productions Mr Jayakumar said that six PSLVs had been launched in 2016.

Mr Sivan said that ISRO was planning to launch 12 to 18 PSLVs in a year. He said the 100th nozzle that was custom-built by Vijayawada based industry Resins and Allied Products (RAP) would be used in the historic PSLV that would launch a record 83 satellites. He said there was demand from foreign countries to send their satellites on PSLV rockets because they were launched as per schedule and were reliable.

Post a Comment
More In Sci-Tech Science
space programme
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2016 3:44:21 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/sci-tech/science/PSLV-C-37-scheduled-for-launch-on-January-27/article16895637.ece

© The Hindu