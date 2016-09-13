Trophy hunting: The most vulnerable animals of the world

Trophy hunting has figured at the recently concluded IUCN conference in Hawaii as one of the key threats to wildlife, causing extinction of animals. Based on a June, 2016 report here we document, through pictures, the stories of animals that have been most threatened by hunting for trophies.

Did you know? According to the International Fund for Animal Welfare, about 1.7 million animals have been hunted for trophies between the years 2004 to 2014.