The river runs near the Nadezhda metallurgical factory run by Norilsk Nickel, a leading global producer of nickel and palladium.

A pipeline is feared to have broken in the Arctic city of Norilsk, where Daldykan River runs close to a nickel-producing factory. Russian authorities ordered an investigation into the possible pipeline break after the river turned bright red.

Social media users began sharing photos of the unnaturally red Daldykan River on Tuesday, with some writing that it had also changed colour in June.

A few users suggested iron ore in the ground had changed the river’s colour, but others said industrial waste was a more likely reason. The river runs near to the Nadezhda metallurgical factory run by Norilsk Nickel, the world’s leading producer of nickel and palladium.

Russia’s natural resources and environment ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that it was investigating complaints of unknown chemical pollution, possibly caused by a “break in a Norilsk Nickel slurry pipe”.

Norilsk Nickel denied an industrial spill into the Daldykan and said the “colour of the river today doesn’t differ from its usual condition”, the state news agency RIA Novosti reported. But the company said it was temporarily reducing manufacturing work while it monitored the situation. The Norilsk mayor’s office said the city’s water supply came from other sources.

According to Denis Koshevoi, a PhD candidate at the Vernadsky Institute for Geochemistry and Analytical Chemistry, who is researching pollution in the area, Norilsk Nickel pumps chemical solutions from Nadezhda to a nearby tailings dam via pipes. It also pumps metal concentrates from ore mills to Nadezhda, he said.

“Periodically there are accidents when these pipes break and the solutions spill and get into the Daldykan — that’s why it changes colour,” Mr. Koshevoi said.

Norilsk developed as a gulag camp in 1935 and is known for its harsh winters, two-month polar night and high level of industrial pollution.

