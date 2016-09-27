Nine out of 10 people globally are breathing poor quality air while nearly 90 per cent of air pollution related deaths occur in low and middle-income countries

Air pollution is killing nearly eight lakh people annually in the South East Asian Region with India alone accounting for over 75 per cent of the casualties caused by cardiovascular diseases and lung cancer, according to a new WHO report released today.

The report said nine out of 10 people globally are breathing poor quality air while nearly 90 per cent of air pollution related deaths occur in low and middle-income countries, with nearly two out of three occurring in WHO’s South-East Asia including India and Western Pacific regions.

“It is a public health emergency,” said Maria Neira, the head of the WHO’s department of public health and environment.

The report also called for strengthening measures against inefficient modes of transport, household fuel and waste burning, coal-fired power plants and industrial activities - some of the major sources of air pollution.

It said that 94 per cent casualties are due to noncommunicable diseases - notably cardiovascular diseases, stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer, and air pollution also increases the risks for acute respiratory infections.

“Greatest environmental risk”

A WHO South East Asian Region (SEAR) statement said: “Air pollution is the world’s biggest environmental risk to health and must be addressed on a priority basis as it continues to rise, causing long lasting disease and illness in addition to around 7,99,000 deaths annually in countries of the WHO SEAR.”

The statement quoting the WHO Report on Ambient Air Pollution 2016 said that 6, 21, 138 people died in India of air pollution due to Acute lower respiratory infection (ALRI), Chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), Ischemic heart disease (IHD) and Lung Cancer.

The highest - 2,49,388 died of IHD in India, the report said adding that 1,95,001 people died of stroke. Similarly, 11,05,00 people died of COPD while 26,334 people died of lung cancer. However the data for India is of 2012.

“The new WHO burden of disease estimates shows that 94 per cent of the premature deaths caused by air pollution are due to cardiovascular diseases, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancers. The remaining are from acute respiratory infections in children under five years of age. The magnitude of the health impact of air pollution calls for urgent action to prevent these avoidable risks and deaths,” said Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director for WHO South-East Asia.

The report was based on data derived from satellite measurements, air transport models and ground station monitors for more than 3000 locations, both rural and urban.

The model was developed by WHO in collaboration with the University of Bath in UK.

The problem is most acute in cities, but air in rural areas is worse than many think and poorer countries have much dirtier air than the developed world, it said.

According to the latest urban air quality database, 98 per cent of cities in low and middle income countries with more than 1,00,000 inhabitants do not meet WHO air quality guidelines.

Clean-up household air pollution

The introduction of clean and sustainable energy policies and lean and efficient cooking technologies are a key part of the actions needed to clean-up household air pollution caused by the burning of solid fuel such as wood for cooking purposes, it said.

“Governments across the region should find innovative ways to manage fast-paced growth and development with health concerns related to outdoor air pollution,” said Ms. Singh.

The data should be used to strengthen measures against inefficient modes of transport, household fuel and waste burning, coal-fired power plants and industrial activities -some of the major sources of air pollution.