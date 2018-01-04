Do your bit for the environment

Year after year we hear and read about the environment. We feel sorry and perhaps even worry a bit but eventually we simply go back to leading our lives. For instance, GHMC had distributed dry and wet waste bins throughout the city, last year. However, waste collection groups have a different story to tell when the waste eventually reaches them to be taken away for processing. Now, the beginning of the year brought news of the GHMC engaging a few educated yet unemployed youth to educate residents of various colonies about waste segregation. Failing which the homes and apartments will be fined accordingly, shared a contract worker of the GHMC in Sainikpuri. The group which comprises at least 5-6 youngsters have to meet a target of 60 houses each.

Many active groups on various social media platforms are working on educating colonies. Educating what? Wet waste or bio-degradable waste in one bin and dry, recycled or non-biodegradable waste in another. Many homes at many levels are doing their bit to protect the environment. Listed are some tested doable methods.

Water: The water from the RO before it becomes fit for drinking is collected to water or wash plants. It definitely isn’t fit for drinking, but it can help to keep the land in your pots and garden moist.

Create you own manure with your used tea and coffee powder: Strain it and add it to your pots or plants. If you are planning your own little garden in flower pots, then keep adding the used tea leaves and coffee powder to the soil and keep mixing it every now and then with a garden spade. The soil will become fluid and soft and allow the roots to breathe well when the plant is placed in the soil.

Restricted use of plastic: Instead of chucking those glass bottles that come filled with labelled jams and jellys from the supermarkets, wash them and use to store you dry masalas. Over a period of time your kitchen can have your own personalised jar collection of bottles. Or else go with the unity in diversity theme. Worried about the sticker labels? Keep them immersed overnight in water. After that all it needs its a gentle scrub.

Paste of peels: Each house produces a considerable amount of vegetable waste in the form of peels. Mince them or run it in the grinder to make a paste. Add the paste to soil or allow it to dry so that what finally remains over is a dried vegetable powder or your own manure.

Paper boxes, cartons: Collect them in a neat stack or let your house help do the stacking and let them sell it to earn a few extra money. Use the ‘snack money’ initiative and see how neatly the cartons are dealt with by them. Or see some Do It Yourself videos and give the cartons a new lease of life. Some of these packing boxes are made of superior packing paper and are very sturdy. The thermocol used in packing can become stands for your pots.

Sanitary napkins: This is one major concern of waste managements scientists. The pads are non biodegradable and the wrong step of flushing them can clog drainage system. Turn to reusable cloth pads which are easy to wash and are leak proof. The medical grade silicon period cup looks and sounds scary but with proper guidance from help groups, you wouldn’t want to look at pads again.