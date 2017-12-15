Comment

What is London gold pool in economics?

more-in

This refers to the pool of gold reserves created by eight central banks to prop up the Bretton Woods monetary system. The banks flooded additional gold into the open market in London whenever the price of gold threatened to go above $35. Under Bretton Woods, the holders of various national currencies were entitled to an ounce of gold at the fixed price of $35. Hence, it was important for the market price of gold to be maintained at $35. Otherwise, it would lead to increased redemption demands from parties who wanted to redeem and sell it in the market at a higher price.

Post a Comment
More In Opinion Comment
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2017 8:13:23 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/op-ed/what-is-london-gold-pool-in-economics/article21665599.ece

© The Hindu