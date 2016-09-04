A weekly column on what well-known personalities are reading and planning to read.

This week, it is Pico Iyer and Graeme Simsion. Mr. Liang is known for his travel writing and Mr. Simsion is the author of The Rosie Project and The Rosie Effect.

Pico Iyer

I’ve always admired Kazuo Ishiguro for his ability to introduce the reader to a new world in every novel. I just finished his The Buried Giant, which was haunting. I also finished Elizabeth Gilbert’s The Signature of All Things, which has a woman scientist as the protagonist and is very modern in its scope. The two books offered very different flavours — while the first is deep, the second is high-spirited!

Pico Iyer, best known for his travel writing, last wrote The Art of Stillness: Adventures in Going Nowhere.

Graeme Simsion

I picked up Kunzang Choden’s The Circle of Karma ahead of my Bhutan trip and loved it for its insights into Bhutanese society. I usually read when I’m not in the process of writing. My third book is ready, so I’m looking to go back to the bookshelf even as I attend promotional tours.

Up next is Haruki Murakami’s Sputnik Sweetheart. I know it’s a little late in the day, but didn’t some famous American author say he hadn’t read To Kill a Mockingbird?

Graeme Simsion is the author of The Rosie Project and The Rosie Effect.