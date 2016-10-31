The article, “Ignorance that isn’t bliss” (Oct.31) reflects the current cyber milieu. While the spread of one-sided information is a blind spot, it is equally true that the receivers of such information (Internet users) seldom research and read about the topic on hand. They just forward or share the information without a second thought. The writer mentions that it is easier to avoid opinions and information that do not necessarily fit one’s world view “in the Internet” than books. It is equally easier to read only partisan books. Further, he says that the one who reads books doesn’t spread misinformation (relatively). Be it books or online content, it is the attitude of the person that matters. Even if a person wary of one-sided information wants to publish a well-researched document, such a lengthy article doesn’t sell on social media. The quest for short and crisp content has led to a situation where objectivity has been undermined.

S. Indhumathi,

Chennai