The predawn attack on an army camp in Uri only reaffirms that Pakistan is in the habit of triggering fresh violence in the Kashmir Valley (“17 jawans killed in pre-dawn strike in Uri”, Sept.19). A country that has never seen a full-fledged democracy blooming ever since its independence has always relied on violence to achieve its objective. It is high time that India exposes Pakistan’s nefarious designs in aiding, abetting and sending terrorists to harm India so that any attempt at initiating peace gets derailed and Jammu and Kashmir is kept on the boil always.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

Pakistan is a terrorist state and should be identified and isolated. As India has become a victim of terrorism exported by Pakistan for decades, the government must take measures to impress upon all nations Pakistan’s real identity as a fount of terrorism.

J.P. Reddy,

Nalgonda, Telangana

Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has emerged as a grave threat to peace and stability in the region and the development of South Asia. Like it or not, the fidayeen attack at Uri has hastened the prospect of a military confrontation between India and Pakistan. War clouds are now hovering over the subcontinent as the Indian security establishment seems to be mulling over different options to respond. We are a peace-loving country, but it does not mean that we can be taken for granted by our hostile neighbour for whom terror is a key instrument of its state policy.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Pakistan will no doubt deny its involvement in the attack. But it cannot hide from the fact that terrorists are operating from bases in Pakistan. If it cannot eliminate these bases, it should get help from outside. The ultimate solution to the problem of terrorism lies in India reclaiming Pakistan- Occupied Kashmir. There are some in India who repeatedly advocate carrying forward the dialogue process. But dialogue with whom? The LeT and the JeM? These organisations are hardly enamoured of the Gandhian philosophy of peace.

K.R. Jayaprakash Rao,

Mysuru

The attack is a cowardly attempt by anti-national elements to perpetrate and perpetuate terror on Indian territory. It is unfortunate that even after being admonished publicly and warned of strict action against any form of outrageous aggression and violation of ceasefire agreement, the leadership of Pakistan has not mended its ways. However, prudence demands that India should not let its strategic interests in engaging with Pakistan be undermined by jingoistic provocations from extremist forces. A sustained dialogue process is necessary for strong bilateral ties and a robust confidence-building mechanism to attain the objectives of trade, sporting and cultural interactions. Building trust through sustained engagement and concluding agreements on economic cooperation can provide a more favourable context to address grievances on both sides. India should look at exploiting tactical options and protesting diplomatically for riposte against Pakistan to create strong disincentives for its hostile actions.

Shreyans Jain,

Mumbai

Mere condemnation or criticism, both national or international, will not suffice. The question thus arises: should we continue to be treated as a sleeping giant and let the episode cool down, or do we act firmly? How long should we take it lying down? We are a powerful and strong nation and must have faith and confidence in ourselves. We do not need international approval to take action against Pakistan.

S.P. Sharma,

Mumbai