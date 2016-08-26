With a proper enforcement mechanism now in place, the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016 provides a much-needed framework for the hitherto unregulated sector (“Surrogate children only for married couples: Bill”, Aug 25). The ethical provisions of the Bill are in line with Indian social ethos. However, some issues need strong vigil. Care of the surrogate mother is important, since complications during pregnancy can turn fatal. There are also instances of an implantation of multiple embryos for higher chances of success. Apart from this, there have been cases of weak children being abandoned and commercial surrogacy going underground.

Sachin V.K. Jadhav,

Washim, Maharashtra

Restricting surrogacy to legally wedded Indian couples is unwelcome. It could lead to a black market for commercial surrogacy. It cannot be denied that the surrogacy market is quite unregulated in India and that many surrogate mothers often face a number of problems. What is even more appalling is that poor surrogate mothers are often exploited by agents.

Buddhadev Nandi,

Bishnupur, West Bengal

The flourishing fertility industry, from egg-harvesting to surrogacy, is nothing but the exploitation and commodification of women. In India, without exception, it represents the exploitation of poor women. There are very few who act out of a sense of service or altruism. When legal surrogacy turns the miracle of life into a profit-driven industry, the stork begins to resemble a vulture.

C.V. Venugopalan,

Palakkad