The pricing of any product or service should have a basic relation to the cost involved in providing it (Editorial – “Effective, but not equitable”, Sept.10).

Surge pricing is about exploiting human exigencies and vulnerabilities and is therefore unethical. One shudders to think of the consequences if surge pricing finds its way to sectors like health care. Instead of resorting to gimmicks such as surge pricing, the Indian Railways should realistically and comprehensively revise the fare structure across the board to augment resources. Moreover, scarce resources should not be thrown away on show pieces like bullet trains. The priority should be in improving basic passenger amenities and safety.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur, Kerala