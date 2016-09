The discrepancies present in NCRB data (“NCRB data: handle with care”, Sept. 9) are proof of our pathetic state of data handling and data analysis which ultimately results in poor policymaking. The questions raised by the writer about the authenticity of this NCRB data, and which prima facie point towards the whole data collection process by the NCRB to be fake, must be answered by a responsible authority.

Kiran Babasaheb Ransing,

New Delhi