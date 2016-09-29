The article, “The case against simultaneous polls” (Sept.27), omits many issues in what would have made for a wonderfully balanced article. The writers do accept to an extent that simultaneous polls would reduce expenses, but it must be remembered that election expenses have a direct as well as indirect component. There is large-scale funding by business houses which is not necessarily accounted for. The point about how the model code of conduct has limited effect on governance is flawed. Many a time, we find sound economic principles taking a back seat and populist schemes taking effect which slows down growth. In fact the model code should be curbing this.

Rahul Nair H., Thiruvananthapuram

When elections are held simultaneously, it is reasonable to expect a huge publicity campaign to be launched by large parties with deep pockets. It will be virtually impossible for fledging regional parties to make their presence and does not bode well for our democracy.

Hritvik R. Pandey, New Delhi

We have had 16 general elections and a casual glance at the results would reveal that coalition governments were formed at the Centre on more than six occasions, with regional parties playing a crucial role. Quite a few States have been ruled by regional parties, eclipsing the national parties for decades. Even if simultaneous elections are held, there is no guarantee that elected governments will complete their full term rendering the idea of simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha and Assemblies irrational and unrealistic. Single party rule belongs to a bygone era.

C.R. Ananthanarayanan, Bengaluru

The writers are perhaps right in their assertion that political diversity is essential for addressing the social diversity of India. Simultaneous elections are not feasible in India. People in general have different perceptions as far as both elections are concerned. Assembly elections are more about local issues, which a general election cannot focus on to that extent.

K.V. Venugopal, Chennai

Separate elections are essential as they will keep our politicians accountable. If they are assured of no elections at all for the next five years, they are bound to become apathetic to the needs of the general public. It becomes all the more significant in India as we don’t have direct democratic devices like the “Right to Recall”.

Ashutosh, Gaya, Bihar

The Election Commission should find other ways to reduce costs in conducting elections rather than harming federalism and circumventing the Constitution. Elections have never been a hindrance to governance as the code of conduct only ensures that a government does not misuse policy announcements as inducements for voting. It is not a surprise that the BJP-led Central government is pushing for this change in the hope that simultaneous elections will boost its chances in States where it is weak. This is the only political explanation for the move.

Yacoub Z. Kuruvilla, New Delhi

Most people in India don’t vote for parties by studying and analysing their manifestos. Most are “guided” by external influences, swayed by false promises and freebies. If simultaneous elections take place, there are likely to be the twin blunders of voting for two parties and being ignorant about both.

J. Sumuki, Vellore, Tamil Nadu

There must be focus on reducing the ability to distribute money and liquor through curbs on the supply side. The second premise is that permission can be taken from the EC to implement decisions that will not have implications on the electoral outcome. The point should be about where the line is to be drawn for the EC as it does not have the expertise to evaluate every possible decision. If a similar voting pattern for Central and State governments is a concern, an option could be to have simultaneous State elections in the middle of the tenure of the Central government which can reduce non-governance periods to two from the current dozen plus during every five-year cycle.

K. Kiran Chandra, Hyderabad