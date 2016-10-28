It is heartening to hear about the Narendra Modi scholarship constituted by an Aligarh-based group of Muslim intellectuals for economically backward Muslim students (“Thousands apply for the ‘Narendra Modi Scholarship for Muslim students’”, Oct. 27). It is all the more gratifying that Muslim girls are a lion’s share of the applicants. K.P. Ummer, a versatile Malayalam actor, had once said that one of his greatest regrets in life was the lack of education among Muslim women. Let us hope that the scholarship will encourage many economically backward girls to pursue education and make their parents and country proud.

C.G. Kuriakose, Kerala