The R.K. Nagar by-poll, in Chennai, is turning out to be one of the most expensive in India. Given the rampant irregularities, complaints and counter-complaints, the Election Commission of India is being stretched to its limit (“Seized papers reveal hand of Ministers”, April 9). Scores of officials including high-ranking police officers have been shifted and new incumbents posted. For the first time too, micro-observer teams in addition to flying squads have been appointed to prevent irregularities. Perhaps this is the most appropriate time for the authorities concerned to take a call on the necessity of conducting this by-poll, scheduled for April 12. Heavens will not fall if this election is not held. Will the political class take a call on this?

Suryanaryanan S.,

Chennai

