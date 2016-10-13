A better team and teamwork under the able captaincy of Virat Kohli throughout the three Tests saw India clinch the series comfortably. What stands out is the outstanding contribution by the Indian spin duo, Ashwin and Jadeja. Ashwin’s tally of 27 wickets in the series is mind-boggling and he has aptly proved himself as a strike bowler who can change the course of the match (‘Sport’ – “Ashwin sends the Kiwis into a tailspin”, Oct.12). India’s batsmen have also come up well.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

It is without doubt that Ashwin played a lead role in ensuring the whitewash of the Black Caps. Even then, one never expected the rejuvenated young New Zealand team, under the able leadership of Kane Williamson, to fall like nine pins. I hope that Team India is able to keep up the tempo to win the series against England and Australia too. Incidentally, it was a pleasure to see the New Zealand team smiling even after their defeats. Their body language was excellent and one needs to compliment them for their spirit.

Kavitha Srikanth,

Chennai