The Singur verdict is one of the rarest cases where a judgment has been in favour of the poor (“The salience of the Singur verdict”, Oct.7) There are a few of course who look at it as a setback for the flagship programme “Make in India”. In the end, it shows that unless we create a mechanism to resolve such disputes — between the state and the marginalised — we cannot gain the trust of the corporate sector whose involvement is also essential in expanding India’s growth.

Haridharankumar,

Chennai