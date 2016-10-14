This refers to the front-page photograph titled “The day after” (Oct.13). The Yamuna river must be choking with remnants of wood and hay after the culmination of the Durga Puja festival. When the country is agog with the Swachh Bharat and Clean Ganga campaigns, this photo captures a sad reality. If our waterbodies continue to be polluted in this way without much intervention or hue and cry, our vision and earnestness to have a Clean India will remain only on paper. The public must understand that no religious reason should be used to exploit or harm nature.

R. Sridharan,

Chennai