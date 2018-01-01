Overshadowed by bias

more-in

The article, “On another New Year’s Day” (January 1), ends with an avoidable reference to the “new found right” of the Opposition to question the Centre, after the Gujarat election result. The writer, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, unfortunately, dwarfs himself in every outstanding article of his by betraying his prejudices against the BJP. Most people hold no animus against the BJP, as he wants readers to believe. One’s leanings and preferences should not overshadow one’s brilliant nationalist spirit, merit and mettle.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai