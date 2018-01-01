Letters

Overshadowed by bias

more-in

 

The article, “On another New Year’s Day” (January 1), ends with an avoidable reference to the “new found right” of the Opposition to question the Centre, after the Gujarat election result. The writer, Gopalkrishna Gandhi, unfortunately, dwarfs himself in every outstanding article of his by betraying his prejudices against the BJP. Most people hold no animus against the BJP, as he wants readers to believe. One’s leanings and preferences should not overshadow one’s brilliant nationalist spirit, merit and mettle.

Sivamani Vasudevan,

Chennai

Post a Comment
More In Letters
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2018 8:31:27 AM | http://www.thehindu.com/opinion/letters/overshadowed-by-bias/article22347681.ece

© The Hindu