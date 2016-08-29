Street dogs, or urban free-ranging dogs as described in scientific literature, pose a considerable risk to human health (“It is a canine question before beleaguered Kerala: To kill or not to kill”, Aug.28). These dogs are usually poorly cared for and often carriers of disease and pathogens. The Indian Veterinary Association, in 2014, estimated each district in Kerala to have between 35,000 to 50,000 stray dogs. A survey by the Mahatma Gandhi University, in November 2015 in the Kottayam municipality, found 263 dogs in 14 selected grids between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. A strong birth control programme, rehabilitation centres, community adoption and licensing were some of the suggestions made.

Joice K. Joseph, Kottayam

I have had several miraculous escapes are far as stray dogs are concerned. Strong and stringent measures are what are needed. Why are so-called animal lovers bothered only about stray dogs when other harmless creatures such as poultry are culled every day?

One cannot also rule out the influence of vested interests in the form of the anti-rabies vaccination lobby whose sales depend on the stray dog issue, if one goes by the shocking apathy and alarming inaction.

Pooja Panickar, Thiruvananthapuram

It is distressing to find most letter-writers believing that culling is the only solution to the “menace”. Community dogs are generally docile and only compete with other packs foraging for food in the mountains of garbage that we indiscriminately create. But they have an important role to play by ensuring that pests such as rats and bandicoots are kept under check. An out of control rodent population will only result in large reptiles such as snakes making an appearance. Community dogs also ensure safety in each locality. As a solution, the municipalities in each district should go in for sterilisation of dogs.

Anand Aravamudhan, Chennai