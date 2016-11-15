India and Japan have historically, enjoyed cordial trade, cultural and economic relations (“The big deal with Japan,” editorial, Nov.14). The cooperation that has emerged in the last year in areas like nuclear trade, bullet train technology and infrastructure reflects broad convergence of interests.

Now, by agreeing to the nuclear cooperation agreement, Japan has not only recognised India’s exemplary record in nuclear prudence but also strengthened its strategic military and defence relationship with India. However, Indian policymakers should be circumspect in deepening the country’s partnership with the Asian giant further.

Shreyans Jain,

Delhi