Flight ban

The Shiv Sena’s gheraoing of Civil Aviation Minister Ashok Gajapathi Raju in the Lok Sabha, its threat to not allow the operation of flights out of Mumbai and Pune, and another threat of boycotting the next NDA meeting — some of these stances have changed since then — deserve to be condemned. Allowing Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad to fly again is bound to create fear in the minds of passenger and crew. Given his temperament and the “Shiv Sena culture”, there is no guarantee that he will not behave violently again. In his Lok Sabha speech, Mr. Gaikwad almost cast himself in a new saintly avatar with his “alternative facts”. It is appalling that Parliament has decided to overlook his appalling behaviour.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu

Mr. Gaikwad’s expression of selective regret is a belated move aimed at appeasing airlines and coaxing them to lift the ban on his air travel. His selective “regret” will not heal the pain and agony of the victim who was brutally assaulted. All airlines in India should steadfastly stick to their stance of not allowing him to fly so that it sends out the right message to all errant passengers.

N.J. Ravi Chander,

Bengaluru

It is high time the BJP distanced itself from the Shiv Sena which has been desperately trying to justify the violent act of its errant MP. The Shiv Sena is only proving itself to be a party that has scant respect for discipline, respect for the law of the land, and of course public ethics. The BJP is in a position of electoral strength and should crack the whip. There is no need to justify or support aggressive behaviour.

V.S. Ganeshan,

Bengaluru

Shiv Sena MPs are reported to have threatened to protest in Parliament if they do not have their way. It is shocking that no one has come forward to criticise the MP for his uncivilised behaviour of using his footwear and assaulting an airline official. The most sickening part of this episode is that the MP is still unrepentant. MPs should not fight for their rights alone and must respect those of the common man as well.

D. Sethuraman,

Chennai

The unruly behaviour of Shiv Sena MPs in Parliament by mobbing the Union Minister for Civil Aviation is disappointing. If an MP manhandled an officer on duty, and confessed to having done it publicly — and in a boastful manner — what’s wrong in banning him from flying? Why should his party rally behind him blindly and hold the House to ransom by supporting his act of wrongdoing? How does his inhuman act get immunity from the law of the land? The House should not show any leniency towards the erring member on the pretext of causing inconvenience to him as a result of being unable to attend his parliamentary duties. A brazen act of law-breaking will not set a good example on any account. If it’s by a law maker, it’s makes it still worse.

Dr. D.V.G. Sankararao,

Nellimarla, Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh