Dropping Paes

This refers to the news “Leander Paes dropped from Davis Cup squad” (April 6). This is a self-inflicted wound. Despite his prowess as a doubles specialist, Paes should have opted out himself before being dropped. What hurts most is that he is just one doubles win away from a record number of Davis cup doubles wins in the history of the game. He could have been given a chance considering his relatively weak opponent. One is tempted to compare this case with that of Mohammad Azharuddin who played 99 Tests for India and never got to play the 100th.

V. Lakshmanan,

Tirupur

