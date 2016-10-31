It appears as though the festival of lights has caught even the eye of the United Nations (“In a first, U.N. celebrates Deepavali”, Oct.31). It has accepted the power of light over darkness, of hope over despair, of good over evil, and of knowledge over ignorance. However, the pertinent question is: how serious is the U.N., a “toothless body”, in helping to usher in peace across the world? The multi-billion-dollar worth of trade in arms and ammunition can destroy the earth in minutes. Given such a scenario, will there be anyone left to watch the festival of lights?

Victor Frank A.,

Chennai