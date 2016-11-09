The U.S. presidential election has been one of the most debated events in recent times as the future President will not only impact the lives of Americans but of people across the world (“America goes to polls today”, Nov. 8). Even if the U.S.’s hegemony has come under challenge, whether due to rising anti-Americanism in West Asia or due to what Fareed Zakaria calls the “rise of the rest”, the election is still important.

With the global economy still not fully healthy, the EU facing a crisis, the Middle East in a state of chaos, and with threats from the Islamic State, who becomes President will determine how these issues are tackled.

Abhilash Thimmaiah,

New Delhi