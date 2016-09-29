The poser, “how has a candidate such as Mr. Trump come this far?” (Editorial – “Debating America”, Sept.28), is quite pertinent. Donald Trump’s strategy of blaming politicians and the “Washington elite/clique” for failed U.S. policies should have found resonance with a good number of voters. Though he practically carries no political baggage of past failures, his trying to shift the blame on to Hillary Clinton for the “failures” of the last 30 years is far-fetched.

C.G. Kuriakose, Kothamangalam, Kerala