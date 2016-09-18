All must take strong exception to the statement of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday who dubbed the controversy over beef allegedly found in biryani and the gang rape of two sisters in Mewat, Haryana as a “trivial issue” when, according to him, the focus should be on Swarna Jayanti celebrations and the achievements of the Haryana government (Sept.18). One wonders what Haryana is celebrating in its 50th year if the State has scant regard for human rights and dignity of its women. It is no different from a Nero playing the fiddle while Rome was burning.

Matthew Adukanil,

Sagayathottam, Tamil Nadu