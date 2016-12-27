Stampede again

more-in

The temple authorities at Sabarimala in Kerala should be squarely blamed for the stampede which could have been easily avoided had they learnt their lessons and adhered to laid-down norms (“31 pilgrims injured in Sabarimala stampede”, Dec.26). The problem in India is that we do not learn from earlier mistakes. Staff at places of worship should be well versed in disaster management. The police and volunteers should also be well-equipped. Technology such as the use of drones could have been used.

Veena Shenoy,

Thane, Maharashtra