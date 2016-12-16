Rahul on Modi

more-in

When stories of corruption appear in the media every now and then, why is Rahul Gandhi insisting that he will reveal the Prime Minister’s “personal corruption” only in Parliament and not outside of it? (“Rahul accuses Modi of ‘corruption’”, Dec.15). The public has a right to know what is going on behind the scenes. Mr. Gandhi’s hesitancy to reveal details only raises doubts. One has no other choice but to believe that his accusations against the Prime Minister are wild and baseless.

K.R. Srinivasan,

Secunderabad

Rahul Gandhi first said there would be an earthquake if he spoke in Parliament. Now he says he will “expose” the Prime Minister on personal corruption charges if allowed to speak. Hardly any time is left for the winter session of Parliament to end. The Opposition has stalled all business this winter session. If Mr. Gandhi is not allowed to speak soon in Parliament, where will his charges against the Prime Minister land? What prevents the astute vice president of the Congress from placing the explosive charges before the media and the people? I suppose we would be spared a massive earthquake. This seems to me like a gimmick and nothing more.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai