Awarding the Nobel literature prize to Bob Dylan was by itself a highly controversial move (‘Life’ page –“Nobel academy member slams ‘arrogant’ Bob Dylan”, Oct. 23). To make matters worse, there is his stoic silence. There is every possibility now that Dylan’s contemptuous attitude may become a precedent. A strong message needs to be sent across that none is above the honour. Let the world know that one needs to be humble and grounded when feted.

V. Lakshmanan, Tirupur, Tamil Nadu