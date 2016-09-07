We had yet another hartal being observed in Kerala recently during which life came to a halt. I wonder whether its organisers have ever considered the loss, hardship and negative impact it has caused to the citizens of Kerala. It is this culture of strikes which has discouraged industrialists from investing in the State. Kerala is a State with a large percentage of the well educated and where parents from even the lowest strata of society avail of loans to give their children an education. The State should have been the most sought place in India in terms of job creation as it is the most literate, but hartals are what make people hesitant to invest here.

K. George Jacob, Kochi