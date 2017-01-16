Letters

Zoo tales

To one who has become cynical and disillusioned with the daily dose of the social and economic unrest which has become a part of our daily life, the article on the hyena cub, Ayush, came as a refreshing indication that things are not so dismal after all (‘Ground Zero’ – “The hyena has the last laugh”, Jan.14). There are still areas to be happy and optimistic about. The vigil the zoo authorities kept to ensure that Ayush bounced back is the story of animal conservation at its best. Highlighting this unsung effort in animal conservation and devoting a page to this topic shows that The Hindu cares.

S. Rajaram,

Chennai

