Unparliamentary behaviour

The confrontation between the ruling party and the Opposition in Parliament does not augur well for a democracy like ours (“Govt., Opposition talk past each other”, Dec.15). The MPs have an obligation to the people who elected them as their representatives. It is unfortunate to see legislators disrupt the proceedings of the House for political gains. As pointed out by President Pranab Mukherjee, only discussion and debate and not disruption will yield the desired results. The people of this country have a humble appeal to make to the MPs: please do not derail the basic tenets of our democracy to settle your political scores. Allow the House to function and formulate laws to promote the well-being of the people.

Ivin Tomy,

Thiruvananthapuram

Day after day, we see our politicians yelling at the top of their voices and barging into the Well of the Houses, causing adjournment. The common man is left to wonder whether quietude will ever return and business be transacted in Parliament. This turmoil has caught the attention of the President, who has gently reminded the Speakers about their role in conducting the affairs of the Houses. It is the duty of the Speaker to see that the proceedings go on without disruption. Speakers should exercise their discretion to evict those indulging in subversion of the democratic process. The use of words and phrases like “please”, “I request you” “I am sorry”, etc., by Speakers will not impress the parliamentarians. Irrespective of their party affiliations, the errant members must be kept away, and the Houses allowed to function. The current episodes should not set precedents for all time to come.

K.R.Krishna Iyer,

Palakkad