The ordinance route

One would have hoped that with progress, this system would hardly ever be resorted to and the duration of parliamentary sittings would be increased. Instead, we have a piquant situation where even in this limited duration, constitutional amendment bills are being set aside. It should not be about who began the trend of resorting to parliamentary disruptions and who has a more valid issue at hand to do so. The issue is about the time being wasted and the dangers of continuing to adopt such disruptive tactics. Our political leaders should realise that with continuing disruptions, the importance of Parliament as an institution is losing its importance. The ruling dispensation should also provide ample space for the Opposition to air its concerns. Parliamentary committees must be allowed to work round the year and where consent becomes necessary, before promulgating any ordinance (Editorial – “Clamping down on ordinance raj”, Jan.7).

Ravi Rai,

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh