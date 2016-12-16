Rights to the forest

more-in

The tribals of this country who sustain their livelihoods on forest resources have the first right over the forests (“Rights for the rightful owners”, Dec.15). They live in harmony with the environment compared to the corporates whose only motive is profit-making. So, it is in the best interest of social justice and the country’s environment health to honestly implement the Forest Rights Act. It is fundamental to achieve the goal of inclusive development.

Karan Choudhary,

Pathankot