It’s called disruption

more-in

In most democracies, government policy always stands covertly aligned with the interests of the business lobbies. But it has never been so overtly aligned with corporate interests as it is now in our country with such inhumane callousness towards the interests of the common man vis-à-vis demonetisation (“The mother of all disruptions”, Dec.27). This began ever since the economic ‘reforms’ of 1991 which were largely for the benefit of the corporate world. But even the government of the time would not have been so immune to see the hardship being caused by disruptions such as demonetisation.

Sukumaran C.V.,

Palakkad

The common man continues to suffer in the aftermath of demonetisation, as numerous letters in this column point out. The government should do something about the issue constructively without indulging in fruitless talk about the benefits.

Right now there is a need to infuse confidence in the common man who is taken aback to see closed ATMs with “no cash” boards. When will this suffering end?

R. Narayan,

Bengaluru

Those who expected the Prime Minister to address some of their lingering concerns over demonetisation during the last ‘Maan ki Baat’ of the year stand badly let down as he chose to indulge in generalities and platitudes. He carried on as if salvation lay only in the adoption of digital payments and the creation of a cashless society. The issue of the funding of political parties, widely acknowledged to be the prime source of corruption and black money, was neatly skirted. To expect anything from the government on this front is illusory if one is to go by how the FCRA was amended recently.

Manohar Alembath,

Kannur

The writer has focussed only on the negative side of demonetisation, which is a bold decision that paves the way to put an end to black money, hawala transactions and fostering terrorist activities. Nobody can deny that there is pain due to a rationing and paucity of currency notes, but there is some progress.Most countries have hailed the decision. The political Opposition should come up with practical solutions, something it has unfortunately failed to do so far.

H.P. Murali,

Bengaluru

A number of letter writers, for want of a better word, appear to be whining about demonetisation. I firmly believe that the rot, which began in 2014 as a result of UPA rule, warranted drastic action and a courageous policy of correction. If we could put up with scams and swindling for over a decade why are we so impatient and quick to grumble for a 50-day wait? The policy is irreversible and readers must accept that. They should expend their energy in offering solutions to the shortcomings which are bound to exist in the implementation of this path-breaking move.

Swaminadhan Krishnamoorthy,

Coimbatore