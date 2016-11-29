‘We want more students from South India’

A free-wheeling interview wherein Sean Kelly, Australian Consul-General, speaks about prospects for Indian students and illegal immigrants

“There’s a uniform liking for Australia among south Indians. Everyone knows something about Australia and there’s a positive feeling towards our country,” says Sean Kelly, Australian Consul-General for South, who was in Hyderabad with the artistes who performed ‘Chi Udaka’ as part of The Hindu November Fest 2016. “South India is a good source of foreign students. We do have a good flow of students but we are keen to have more as we find the quality in them very good. They could come back and make a good contribution,” he adds.

Sean Kelly had taken the initiative to establish an Australian alumni association in the south to connect with those students who’ve been to Australia, and have them share their positive experiences. “I came across some amazing and interesting people among the alumni,” he says, adding that partnering with Indian Universities has been a significant move that provides a good option for the families who cannot afford foreign universities for their children. “There’s nothing like an overseas experience and families realise that value for their children,” says Sean Kelly.

Apart from students, the number of Indian migrants to Australia has been on a steady upswing. There are nearly half a million Indians in Australia; a quarter million of them tourists and the others, who travel for work reasons. All made possible, claims Sean Kelly, due to ‘an open migration system in Australia.’ “Our immigration system doesn’t distinguish between origins. So, as the interest from India grows, it’s not surprising that the Indians’ presence is one of the largest. A result of that is Hindi is the fastest growing language and Hinduism is the fastest growing religion in Australia,” informs Sean Kelly.

Illegal immigration though, remains a burning issue for Australia and has put the country in a tight spot where human rights issues are concerned. The Consul General is firm in his explanation of his government’s stand on this issue. “We welcome people in Australia and we have the largest migration and refugee programmes in the world. Our problem lies in people coming in an uncontrolled way, where people smugglers try to bypass the system. Another concern is that these people put their lives at risk..we have known at least 1200 to 1400 people who’ve died at sea trying to get into Australia. So the Australian government tried many techniques to try and control and regularise this situation and stop this illegal process. The only way to do this is to say you will not be allowed into Australia if you take this route.. And this step was quite effective. From the time we adopted that position we have not known anybody to have died at sea and the number of people coming in boats has dried up.”

Recalling the beginning of his tenure in India, Sean Kelly says, “I’ve never been in India before. I expected it to be similar to my experiences in China and Vietnam..but it was very different. It was more than a culture shock. But now I’m very comfortable and excited with the opportunities.”

During the time that Sean Kelly been the Consul General in Chennai, he’d chalked out three major cultural priorities. One, working with south Indian film industry and organising an Australian film festival here. “Personally, I like south Indian films better than Bollywood. It’s somewhere less formulaic and has depth, which works better with Australian film industry,” he elaborates. Bringing the orchestra under the baton of Zubin Mehta, with Sara Bradman, the granddaughter of Sir Don Bradman as the soprano was another cross-cultural move. “She’s likely to come again,” informs Sean Kelly.

The third project is ‘Chi Udaka’ that Sean Kelly feels is a great symbol of Australia. “Chi Udaka is not just a south Indian classical dance coming together with Japanese taiko, it’s actually original work of two Australian companies. It reflects the unique and exciting way in which Australia brings cultures together,” signs off Sean Kelly.